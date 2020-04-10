DK police file cases against six persons for hate posts

Dakshina Kannada police have registered five cases against six persons for their alleged social media hate posts hurting the sentiments of a particular community.
The cases have been registered based on complaints on posts defaming a holy text relating it to COVID-19.
While three cases in Bantwal Town Police station have been registered against Santosh Gowda of Nandavara, a case has been registered in Dharmastala police station against Muralidhar and three others of Ujire. The four cases were registered on Monday. A case was registered in Bellare police station on April 4 against Kusumadhara.
All the five cases were registered under Sections 153 (A), 295 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said stringent action will be taken against those who try to create communal hatred through their social media posts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.