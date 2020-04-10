DK police file cases against six persons for hate posts

Dakshina Kannada police have registered five cases against six persons for their alleged social media hate posts hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

The cases have been registered based on complaints on posts defaming a holy text relating it to COVID-19.

While three cases in Bantwal Town Police station have been registered against Santosh Gowda of Nandavara, a case has been registered in Dharmastala police station against Muralidhar and three others of Ujire. The four cases were registered on Monday. A case was registered in Bellare police station on April 4 against Kusumadhara.

All the five cases were registered under Sections 153 (A), 295 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said stringent action will be taken against those who try to create communal hatred through their social media posts.