Mangaluru

DK police file cases against six persons for hate posts

Dakshina Kannada police have registered five cases against six persons for their alleged social media hate posts hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

The cases have been registered based on complaints on posts defaming a holy text relating it to COVID-19.

While three cases in Bantwal Town Police station have been registered against Santosh Gowda of Nandavara, a case has been registered in Dharmastala police station against Muralidhar and three others of Ujire. The four cases were registered on Monday. A case was registered in Bellare police station on April 4 against Kusumadhara.

All the five cases were registered under Sections 153 (A), 295 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said stringent action will be taken against those who try to create communal hatred through their social media posts.

