DK police begin drug consumption tests of students at taluk government hospitals to crack down on drug abuse, peddling

The Dakshina Kannada police have begun drug consumption tests of students at taluk government hospitals to crack down on drug abuse and peddling, according to Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth.

This resulted in the detection of six consumption cases in educational institutes so far in June, he told The Hindu. Of them, three cases were found in Uppinangady and one case each was found in Belthangady, Puttur Rural, and Puttur Town police station limits. The accused, who are from the semi-urban and rural areas of the district, were aged 19 and 20. They were counselled, Mr. Ryshyanth said.

“A person suspected of consuming drugs has to be tested within 48 hours after he/she is caught. Hitherto, we were bringing the suspects all the way to Mangaluru to subject them to test at private hospitals. As health department has provided testing kits, the tests are now being done without much delay at the taluk government hospitals in Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur, and Bantwal,” he said.

A drug consumption testing kit functions similar like a pregnancy testing kit. A drop of urine is put on the top of the kit. If one red line is seen then the person is said to be positive of drugs consumption, while two lines indicates negative. “Availability of testing facility at the taluk government hospitals is helpful to us,” he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said each of the four taluk hospitals have been given 50 testing kits.

“Directions have been given to the four hospitals to procure additional kits, if needed, using hospital funds,” Dr. Kumar said.

Though instances of drug consumption and sale were less in semi-urban rural parts of Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Ryshyanth said police have stepped up efforts to curb consumption and sale of cannabis and other drugs in the district.

He said police are following two-pronged strategy to curb drug abuse. Apart from booking drug consumers and finding the source from where they have procured it, the police are enlightening students on drawbacks of drug abuse by holding awareness programmes in institutes to make students and teachers share information with police on drug consumption and sale.

“We are involving educational institutions in this exercise and make them take more responsibility in tackling drug abuse,” Mr. Ryshyanth said.

People can share information on drug consumption and trafficking by calling jurisdictional police officer or other senior officers of the district. Information can also be shared by calling 112 Emergency Response Support System, he said. The identity of informers will not be revealed.

Mr. Ryshyanth said police have also planned raids on shops located near educational institutions and book shop owners under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for stocking cigarettes and other other tobacco products, which are gateway to drugs. Those found smoking in public will also be booked under COTPA, he added.

