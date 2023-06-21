ADVERTISEMENT

DK police ask people to report higher-ups on unattended complaints

June 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The boards have been displayed as per the recent directions by the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Boards asking people to report any unattended grievances, complaints in police stations to higher police officials have come up in all 19 police stations in Dakshina Kannada.

The boards have been displayed as per the recent directions by the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said if police in stations refuse to register complaints, delay registering complaints, or not attend to any complaints then such matters can be reported to the Assistant Superintendent of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police of the sub division concerned, the Additional Superintendent of Police or the Superintendent of Police.

“The boards have been displayed on top behind the chairs of every station house officers. The aggrieved person can call the Superintendent of Police or the other two officials on their landline or mobile phones displayed,” he said.

