DK patient used private bus to reach Mangaluru from Bengaluru

The 39-year-old person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Friday after returning from Delhi had travelled by a private bus [Bharati Travels KA 51 – AD-5832] from Majestic in Bengaluru to Mangaluru on March 20.

All 32 passengers, who had travelled by the same bus, have been advised to undergo health check-up at their nearest primary health centres, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in a release on Saturday.

She said that Sajipanadu and Thumbe villages in Bantwal taluk, Janata Colony in Karya village in Belthangady taluk, ‘Smart City Planet’ apartment in Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru, a house in Sampya village in Puttur taluk, and Ajjavara village in Sullia taluk have been identified as containment zones as positive cases reported in the district were from those places. Those areas have been completely sealed down. Incident commanders have been appointed for each of the zones to look after the requirements of people and taking containment measures.

Ms. Rupesh said that 260 persons are under home quarantine in the district as on April 18 and 5,813 persons completed their 28 days of home quarantine. Medical test reports of 145 persons are awaited and 13 persons are under observation.

Of 13 positive cases reported in the district so far 12 patients have been discharged and one person is under treatment, she added.