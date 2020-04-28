DK farmers can now sell produce at KMF milk booths

Farmers growing fruits, vegetables and flowers in Dakshina Kannada can sell them directly to consumers in 20 milk booths of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) or KMF from April 29, according to H. R. Nayak, Deputy Director of Horticulture.

The DKMUL has agreed to provide its space for the same, including its 12 booths in the city, he said in a release on Tuesday.

Mr. Nayak said that farmer groups can also sell them in the milk booths of the cooperative. As many people came to the milk booths, selling horticultural produces and flowers in those booths will create market for the produces during the lockdown.

Though Dakshina Kannada did not produce fruits and vegetables in large quantity the initiative will help small growers, he said.

If farmers faced any issues in transporting them to the booths they can contact the respective Assistant Directors of Horticulture in taluks who will issue them letters confirming that they are farmers and not traders. They can also contact the marketing manager of the DKMUL, Mr. Nayak said.

The milk booths of the cooperative in Mangaluru city are at Car Street, Hampankatta, Nehru Maidan Road, two booths near Mangaluru Central Railway Station, National Institute of Technology Karnataka campus, Government Lady Goschen Hospital, Janata Bazar, SKACMS campus, S K Poultry Campus, near Deputy Commissioner’s office and near Mangaluru International Airport.

The other booths are in Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Uppinangady and Bellare, the release said.

Farmers in taluks can take the produce directly to their nearest milk booths of the cooperative or can bring them to Mangaluru city.

The arrangement is not applicable to private milk booths in the district.

The department has also announced the telephone numbers of Assistant Directors of Horticulture to be contacted for selling the produces.