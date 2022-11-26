DK district youth parliament held to observe Constitution Day

November 26, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

: To commemorate the Indian Constitution Day, the Nehru Yuva Kendra in association with the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, the Lions International District 317D, and the Centre for Integrated Learning organised a district youth parliament, at the zilla panchayat auditorium in the city on Saturday.

Inaugurating the programme, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara exhorted the students to understand the essence of the Constitution which is not just a legal document but a guiding light that shows the way to be responsible citizenry.

Stating that loyalty, dignity and integrity are the values that needs to be inculcated, he said that there should be purity of heart and mind to realize each one’s social responsibility to be responsible citizens. “When talking of our Constitution, we need to first internalize the Duties and only later we should ask our rights”.

Chief guest on the occasion, S. Sanjieth Shetty, district governor of Lions International district 317D, stressed the need for nurturing youth to benefit the society that will facilitate the progress of India. He highlighted the role of voluntary organisations in strengthening and channelizing their energy to see all round development of the country.

The inaugural session was presided over by Raghuveer Souterpete, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangalore, who said that the youth should work as makers of change in society.

Students of different colleges actively participated in the district youth parliament assuming different roles and conducted a full-fledged session live in about 90 minutes. All the parliamentary procedures were covered during the deliberations.