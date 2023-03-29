DK District Veterinary Polyclinic formally inaugurated

March 29, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MANGALURU

The new building of the Dakshina Kannada District Veterinary Polyclinic, off the Jail Road, was formally inaugurated here on Tuesday.

The new building has been constructed at a cost of ₹210 crore released from the 22 tranche of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Apart from a spacious OPD, the new building has space for in-patient and operation theatre for small and big animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is isolation area where domestic animals inflicted with infectious diseases can be kept. There is separate laboratory and a new x-ray facility will be shortly added.

The construction started in 2019 and was completed in 2021. The polyclinic started functioning from the new building from September 2022.

Inaugurating the new building, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said due to unavoidable circumstances, the inauguration was postponed thrice.

“As I did not want the facilities to remain unused. I asked officials to go ahead and start functioning from the new premises,” he said.

The State government was not just looking at the health of people but also caring about domestic animals, he added.

Deputy Director of polyclinic A.B. Thammaiah expressed the need to fill vacant posts in the polyclinic and said only three of 12 sanctioned posts have been filled so far.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying N. Arun Kumar said the load at the polyclinic can be reduced if the Mangaluru City Corporation takes up the work of improving basic facilities at the three veterinary hospitals in Surathkal, Vamanjoor and Bolar.