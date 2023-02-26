DK District Police conduct anti-riot drill in Puttur to boost public confidence

February 26, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

In continuation of exercise to prepare personnel to avert law and order problems, the Dakshina Kannada District Police on Sunday, conducted an anti-riot drill at the Mahalingeshwara Temple grounds in Puttur.

The personnel wearing protective gear marched to the ground and did the drill in full public view. While making personnel aware of the way they should respond to emergency, the drill trains personnel on the way to conduct lathicharge while protecting themselves from violent mobs.

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate said the anti-riot drill is part of personnel confidence building activities that are being carried out in the district in the run up to elections. “We have identified sensitive places across the district where these drills are being conducted once every week,” Mr. Amate said. This drill is being conducted in public view to generate confidence among people in the ability of the police to effectively handle law and order situation.

The first drill was conducted a few days ago in Sullia, followed by one near the bus stand in Puttur. “We are presently doing the drills in areas in each police circle. Drills will later in areas in each police station,” he said. The district police, he said, has already commenced the practice of holding weekly general briefing exercises in every police station. During the briefing, each personnel will report the work they have done during the week and what they planned to do in the week ahead. Personnel are briefed about the latest circulars. Those who have done good work during the week will be felicitated at the briefing, Mr. Amate said.

The district police was also conducting area domination exercise under which police raid places where illegal activities are being reported. Checkposts are set to check vehicles and book cases for violation of traffic rules and also for transportation of cannabis and other illegal substances, he said. Meetings of Mohalla Committee and Youth Committee were also being held at police stations, he said.