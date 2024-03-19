DK District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be organised on March 23 and 24 at Town Hall

March 19, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 26th Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, with the theme “Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada”, will be held on March 23 and 24 at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in the city.

District Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Srinath told reporters here on Tuesday that writer Bhuvaneshwari Hegde will preside the two-day sammelana as announced earlier.

The venue will be named as Amruta Someshwara Nagara after the late writer, the stage after Kannada patron the late Mijar Ananda Alva, the book exhibition stalls after the late writer Keshava Kudla, and the welcome arch by the late writer K.T. Gatti, he said.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the sammelana while Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan will inaugurate the book exhibition, Mr. Srinath said.

The organisers expect about 10 book stalls to open their shops during the sammelana while about 60 different stalls selling khadi and gramodyoga products, women SHG group products etc., are also expected on the occasion.

Writers and publishers have already registered for releasing 10 new books, Mr. Srinath said, adding more launches could be expected.

Former parishat president Harikrishna Punarur, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner L.C. Anand will release the books.

Mr. Srinath said many writers and researchers have joined hands with the sammelana organisers this time. Students in large numbers will be part of the sammelana, he added.

There will be kavi goshts, press conferences by senior journalists and a variety of cultural programmes during the event, Mr. Srinath noted.

Parishat office-bearers M.K. Madhava, Muralee Mohana Choontharu, Vinay Achar, Manjunath Revankar, K. Pushparaj, Raymond D’Cunha and others were present.