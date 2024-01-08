DK district administration ready to provide all facilities to Koragas: DC

January 08, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will ensure that all social and other benefits reach the primitive tribe Koragas during the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan in Mangaluru on Monday.

Chairing a meeting of officials on the PM JANMAN, Mr. Muhilan asked officials to make a list of Koragas who have not got Aadhaar card, ration card, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Chief Minister’s Arogya Karnataka health card, and e-sharm card. Efforts should be made during the abhiyan to get these cards to Koragas.

Mr. Muhilan said Koraga children who are out of the school should be admitted back to the school. Efforts should be made to improve results of the Koragas and other Scheduled Tribes children studying in Ashrama residential schools. Steps should be taken to open skill development institutes for improving skills of the Koraga youth. In Koraga colonies where there is poor mobile network, steps should be taken to install mobile towers, he said.

District officer for Integrated Tribal Development Programme, C. Shivakumar, said Koragas, who are in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and Jenu Kurubas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts from Karnataka, are among the 75 vulnerable primitive tribes in the country who will be covered under PM JANMAN abhiyan, which was launched in November 2023.

Mr. Shivakumar said there are 4,858 persons in 1,233 families of Koragas in Dakshina Kannada. A house-to-house survey on 50 different parameters, including status of Aadhaar and ration card, will be completed by Tuesday. A clear picture about the needs of Koragas in the district will be available by January 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with select 15 primitive tribal persons, including Jenu Kurubas, on January 15, Mr. Shivakumar added.