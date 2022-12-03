DK district administration committed to welfare of differently abled: DC

December 03, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Affirming commitment of district administration to welfare of differently abled, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar on Saturday said the differently-abled persons were model to the society as they are overcoming their disability to make a mark in fields of art and culture.

Speaking at the district-level World Disability Day programme held at the Town Hall in Mangaluru, Mr. Ravikumar said district administration will help on its own and also involve other social organizations to meet the needs of the differently abled persons.

Earlier, Mr. Ravikumar flagged off a jatha from the University College campus. Later, Mr. Ravikumar watched the cultural programme presented by the differently abled persons.

Finding elderly Meera Bhat from Shaktinagar, who had not received monthly disabled pension of her two daughters that has been hiked, Mr. Ravikumar took a representation from her and directed his office to follow-up the matter.

Survey

In the programme held at the Ammanni Ramanna Shetty auditorium in Udupi, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the district administration has surveyed 3,000 differently abled persons to find their needs and know about benefits they are getting from welfare schemes.

Mr. Rao said village rehabilitation workers were working effectively in the district to reach benefits of welfare schemes to disabled persons. He called upon local bodies to make better use of schemes for the welfare of the disabled.

Earlier Mr. Rao flagged off the jatha. He felicitated Prithviraj Shetty Hanchani, who was member of Indian Cricket team that recently participated in the Deaf World Cup. Mr. Rao also felicitated differently abled persons who took part in different sports events and those who excelled in academics.