DK district administration, Coast Guard celebrate World Environment Day

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary launching the tree planting exercise in Mangaluru on Saturday.

MANGALURU

05 June 2021 11:48 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration celebrated World Environment Day on Saturday by planting saplings. The Coast Guard Karnataka celebrated the day by cleaning Panambur beach.

The exercise to plant saplings by the district administration was initiated by district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary. He said Mahatma Gandhi’s call for the need to preserve the environment for the next generation was relevant now. Degradation of environment causes lot of damage.

Mr. Poojary said more than 1.70 crore saplings will be planted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the State. Forest, Transport and other departments will undertake greening activity..

Mr. Poojary planted a sapling on the premises of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara took part in the programme. They also took a pledge to protect the environment.

The Coast Guard Karnataka celebrated the day by planting 300 saplings on the premises of Coast Guard headquarters and in the residential area. Personnel from Coastal Security Police and Central Industrial Security Force, and members of Surf Club joined in the activity.

They also cleaned Panambur beach. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar took part in the activity.