DK chapters of Basrur Consumer Forum and Human Rights Forum inaugurated

Activist Ravindranath Shanbhag on Sunday said that members of Udupi-based Human Rights Protection Forum have been making sincere efforts to help the aggrieved without taking any monetary help.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dakshina Kannada chapter of Basrur Consumers’ Forum, operating under his guidance, and the Udupi Human Rights Forum here. He inaugurated the chapter by symbolically unveiling Prajegalu Mattu Samvidhana, a book to connote the rights and duties of the public.

Dr. Shanbhag said activities of the forums would spread in Dakshina Kannada district in the coming days. Senior rights activists in the two forums would be available for public consultation once a week in Mangaluru at Shree Shastha building in Ashok Nagar, Mangaluru, he said. Whenever required, activists would also guide the public through telephone, he added.

Those residing in faraway places, including Puttur, Belthangady, Kadaba, Sullia etc., may get in touch with activists in their region to get their grievances redressed. Dr. Shanbhag noted that many advocates have fought cases in courts without getting any fee and thanked them.

Social activist Sanjeeva Kabaka was chosen president of the DK chapters of the Basrur Forum and Human Rights Forum. A resident of Kabaka village, Mr. Kabaka has been aiding people to get their grievances redressed. His fight for endosulfan victims for over a decade has ensured the victims get help from the Government.

Legal advisers of the two forums, advocates Vidya Bhat, Jinendra Kumar and Jayashree, social activists Dinesh Bhat, Ashok Bhat, K.M. Kotian, Nishanth Vitla, NECF convener Shashidhar Shetty, and others were present.