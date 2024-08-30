DK administration prepares crowdfunding model for development of government schools

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has prepared a portal to crowdfund for the development of government schools in the district, said Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Friday.

During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review committee meeting, chaired by Health and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, said the recent roof collapse of an old government school in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada showed the need for funds to repair old government schools in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Nayak said the State government had abruptly stopped the ‘Viveka’ scheme of building two new classrooms in each government school.

S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC, referred to some of the initiatives of people in the development of government schools and said the government should get in touch with alumni and others who are ready to contribute for the development of government schools.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh S. Patagar said that works on building 288 new classrooms in government schools as part of the ‘Viveka’ scheme are under way in the district. He said that ₹138 crore is required for developing infrastructure in government schools on the lines of private schools.

Mr. Muhilan said during a recent State-level meeting in Bengaluru, he and zilla panchayat chief executive officer K. Anandh made a presentation on successful initiatives of people in developing government schools, including the one in Daddalkadu of Bantwal where students increased from 28 to 1,028.

The Deputy Commissioner said in addition to government schools, the district administration has mapped development needs of government hostels and anganwadis. “We intend to raise corporate social responsibility and other funds to develop 17 model government institutions.”

“We want crowdfunding. The portal for this purpose is ready and it needs to be launched,” Mr. Muhilan said. Commending Mr. Muhilan, the Minister said he is ready to launch the portal. “This noble initiative needs good hype,” he added.

Criticising the Mangaluru City Corporation for delay in starting construction of 930 flats under affordable housing project of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Shaktinagar, the Minister directed MCC Commissioner C. L. Anand to call a meeting of all beneficiaries in a fortnight and offer flats at different location.

On haphazard way in which city roads were being dug, Mr. Rao expressed the need for better coordination among agencies implementing the Jalasiri, GIAL and Mescom cabling works.

When Mr. Gowda criticised district administration for lack of initiative in taking effective action against use of plastics, Mr. Muhilan said the district administration is proposing to rate education, business and other establishments on plastic free initiatives.

Mr. Anand said of the 9 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at landfill site in Pachhanady, the agency has processed 1 lakh tonnes in two of their four year contract period.

