Divyangjan coach provided on some trains to Mangaluru

February 22, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway has decided to provide one second class-cum-luggage/ brake van with accommodation for Divyangjan (physically challenged persons) coach on some trains operating towards Mangaluru with immediate effect.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said the coach was being provided in place of a generator car.

The trains are; Train Nos. 16595/596 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Superfast Express; 16539/540 Yeshwanthpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwanthpur Weekly Express; 16575/576 Yeshwanthpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwanthpur Tri-Weekly Gomateshwara Express, and Train No. 16515/516 Yeshwanthpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express.

