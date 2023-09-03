HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diving expert falls unconscious after inhaling toxic gas from fishing vessel storage

September 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Diving expert Eshwar Malpe in Udupi on Sunday, September 3.

Diving expert Eshwar Malpe in Udupi on Sunday, September 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Diving expert Eshwar Malpe who reportedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases while rescuing a trapped fisherman from a fishing vessel storage tank on Saturday evening, recovered on Sunday, September 3, in Udupi. The fisherman who was rescued by Eshwar Malpe however is said to be still in a critical condition. Mr. Malpe was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Known for his diving skills, Mr. Malpe has rescued many people in distress and retrieved dead bodies from waterbodies under challenging conditions. He received an SOS on Saturday evening about a fisherman trapped inside the storage of a fishing vessel at Malpe fishing harbour.

Though he fell unconscious during the rescue operation, he regained consciousness and lifted the trapped fisherman out. Both were shifted to a hospital in Manipal.

Such incidents were reported earlier too, said local fishermen, who noted Mr. Malpe had rescued four fishermen in the preceding two days in a similar situation. They sought boat owners to follow safety measures to prevent fishermen working in their boats from getting exposed to such risks.

The police said Mr. Malpe could have inhaled methane as fish waste had remained in the storage. The rotten fish in the storage space is later sold to fish meal factories.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / water / disaster management / environmental issues / waste

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.