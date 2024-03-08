District Mahila Congress holds ‘Gruhalakshmi’ exhibition

March 08, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 50 stalls of homemade products came up in the “Gruhalakshmi” exhibition organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Mahila Congress to mark International Women’s Day, at Lions Seva Mandir in Kadri Mallikatte in Mangaluru on Friday, March 8.

Some stalls were opened in the Lions Seva Mandir, while others were in front of the Mandir and the District Congress Office.

Among the stalls that attracted people included the one from A. Sandhya, the lecturer of Jain Pre-University College, Moodbidri. She displayed tea cups, bowls, flower pots, agarbatti stands, and other homemade items made of coconut shells. Ms. Sandhya also displayed key chains made of coconut shells that were priced at ₹40 and ₹50, bamboo straws, and paper pen seeds priced at ₹10. “I am promoting alternatives to single-use plastic,” she said. She displayed steel straw and handy steel glass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stalls included the one from Priya Home Products from Jayalakshmi Shenoy of Kankanady, who had brought different types of pickles, juices, ‘Puliyogare’ powder, and dry salted chilli. “As District Congress did not collect rent for the stall, it helped me in bringing a good number of homemade products today,” Ms. Shenoy said. Nirmala Chandrashekar from Kavoor brought packets of Jowar Roti and paapad. There were some stalls selling orange and other juices, dry fish and dry fruit ladoo.

Mobility Centre for Blind displayed carpets made by visually impaired persons. The Arivu Early Intervention Centre for Special Children displayed coco-fibre pots and clay items. There were a good number of stalls displaying saris, ready-made garments and jewellery items.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.