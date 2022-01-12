District COVID Task Force reviews operations

MANGALURU

12 January 2022 01:12 IST

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada in the last few days, the District COVID Task Force reviewed operations at a meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar. This was the first meeting of the task force in the New Year.

Among those who attended included paediatrician Shantaram Baliga, microbiologist Suchitra Shenoy, Community Medicine Professor from Yenepoya Medical College Abhay Nirgude, District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok and District Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha.

Taking a detailed look at the positive cases, the meeting discussed about the ways to further strengthen tracing primary contacts., enforcement of containment strategy, improving vaccination and other district specific strategies. Recommendations of the meeting will be placed before Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in a couple of days for necessary action, an official said.