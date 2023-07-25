District court sets aside proceedings initiated by city police against 10 persons accused in criminal cases

July 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The sixth Additional District and Sessions court here has set aside proceedings initiated by the city police against 10 persons accused in criminal cases that they should produce bonds mentioning that they (accused) will not indulge in criminal activities for one year, which will disturb peace in society.

The court was of the view that the police had failed to prove that the accused have continued with the criminal activities disturbing peace after the last cases were registered against them. The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kantharaju S.V., passed the orders on different dates in July.

In separate orders passed on criminal revision petitions, he pointed out that the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), who had initiated the proceedings, had failed “in stating the substance of allegations in brief, to ascertain the truth of allegations and express his independent opinion with regard to necessity of passing the order in question.”

On this ground, the judge set aside the show-cause notices of SEM asking the accused why proceedings should not be initiated against them to make them produce bonds to ensure public peace for a year. The show-cause notices were issued to Mahesh Kodical, 42; Tajuddin, 29; Abubakkar Siddiq, 23; Dhanraj alias Dhanu, 38; Aboobaker Siddiq S., 30; Abdul Shukoor, 44; Ijaj Ahmed, 34; Abdul Rasheed, 49; Mohammed Noufal, and Abdul Hakeem.

In the judgment on July 20 concerning Mahesh Kodical, who is among 13 acquitted in the case of murder of one Shylesh Raja in 2012, the judge said the SEM in his show-cause notice had merely reproduced the police report related to the murder case registered against Mahesh Kodical in Mangalore East Police station. The murder case was registered in 2012. The police did not produce any material on record to prove that the accused (Mahesh Kodical) indulged in criminal activities after 2012.

Allowing the petitions filed by Tajuddin, Abubakkar Siddiq, Dhanraj, Aboobaker Siddiq S., Abdul Shukoor, Ijaj Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Mohammed Noufal, and Abdul Hakeem, the judge noted that there was no material on record to prove that the accused continued with criminal activities after the last cases registered against them.