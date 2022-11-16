District administration will notify toll charge at Hejmady shortly, says MLA Bharath Shetty

November 16, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will shortly issue a notification on the revised toll at the Hejmady Toll Plaza after the merger of the toll booth at Surathkal. Till that time, the toll booth at Surathkal will continue to collect toll, Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said here on Tuesday.

He dismissed the allegations by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi that elected representatives in the district did nothing for the closure of the toll plaza as politically motivated and said that MLAs and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel regularly followed up the matter with the Central government.

As such, the November 11 gazette notification was issued. The tollgate became functional in 2015 after a gazette notification was issued in 2013, he pointed out. Congress leaders who failed to stop the 2013 gazette notification when the UPA was in power at the Centre too have joined in making allegations, he chided.

Taking to reporters, Dr. Shetty said that the Union government on November 11 notified the merger of the Surathkal toll booth with the Hejmady Toll Plaza, which is about 10 km ahead, on National Highway 66. On the directions of the State government, the district administration has to notify the revised toll rates at the Hejmady Toll Plaza. “Though I cannot specify the definite date but this process is likely to be completed in another four days. Till that date, toll will be collected at Surathkal,” Mr. Shetty said.

The MLA said that he and Mr. Nalin Kumar Kateel have fought for closure of the Surathkal tollgate. The tollgate came up in 2015 due to the notification in 2013 for collection of toll for the total of 18.362 km four-lane road between Nanthoor and Surathkal (NH 66) and Nanthoor-Padil bypass (NH 75).

Apart from demanding the closure of Surathkal tollgate, Mr. Shetty said he had demanded development of new flyovers next to the existing “unscientific” flyovers in Surathkal, Kuloor and Kottara Chowki.

NHAI, he said, is working on the exclusive service road between Mukka and Surathkal. NHAI has promised to take up further extension of the service road from Surathkal to Kottara Chowki after a study. A detailed project report is being prepared for the construction of a bypass to Mangaluru city, the MLA said.