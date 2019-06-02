District administration to send ORS packets to 1.4 lakh children

Sending packets of oral rehydration salts to the houses of 1.4 lakh children, aged below five, in the district and showing them how to use it, will be among the activities to be held as part of Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) between June 6 and June 17, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao here on Saturday.

Talking to presspersons, Dr. Rao said IDCF activities will be held by the Health Department in association with other departments, including Women and Child Development and Education.

As many as 2101 anganwadi teachers, 1,354 accredited social health activists, 390 junior health assistants, and 16 personnel from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram will be involved in the programme.

These personnel will also visit schools and anganwadis to demonstrate hand-washing methods to students, cooks, and anganwadi helpers. Dr. Rao said 2,690 ORS and zinc corners will be set up to treat suspected cases of diarrhoea.

No deaths

While 8% of the deaths of children aged below five in the country were because of diarrhoea, Dr. Rao said no such death has been reported in Dakshina Kannada.