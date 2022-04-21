District administration to inquire into claims of temple demolition

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad claims that Assyid Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt was constructed by demolishing an old temple. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

With Hindu right-wing organisations claiming a temple-like structure existed in the place of a mosque that is being renovated near Ganjimutt here, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has ordered status quo till an inquiry was conducted. It has also urged people not to jump into conclusion and help maintain law and order.

In a statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said following demolition of a part of Assyid Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid, people have found traces of a temple. It appeared that an old temple had been demolished to build the masjid. The Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat should forthwith cancel permission for renovation, he demanded urging suitable action from the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the district administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding ownership. “We will take report both from Endowment Department and the Waqf Board. We will check the veracity of the claims and take appropriate decision soon. Till then I have instructed to maintain status quo and request people not to jump into conclusions,” Dr. Rajendra said and asked people to maintain peace.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said adequate bandobust arrangements have been made at the spot.