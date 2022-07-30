District administration to hold another peace committee meeting involving all communities

None of the people’s representatives, including Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar, attended the peace committee meeting convened by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday in Mangaluru.

Dr. Rajendra told reporters that another peace committee meeting with people’s representatives and leaders from different communities will be called shortly. “The meeting held today was with officials,” he said.

The meeting on Saturday was chaired by Mr. Rajendra in his office. In attendance were Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Western range) Devajyoti Ray, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar. Apart from officials, a few representatives from political parties and Bhajana Mandirs participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Alok Kumar said the city police will collect evidence and then arrest persons involved in the murder of Mohammed Fazil. No action will be taken in a hurry, he said while denying reports that some people have been arrested in the case.

While stating steps taken to strengthen the peace committee meetings, Mr. Alok said beat committees, mohalla committees and youth committees at the police stations will be activated. People from different sections of the society can taken part in the peace committee meetings to be held regularly at the police station and other levels and offer their suggestions to maintain peace, he said.

Dr. Rajendra called upon people not to get carried away by emotions and said authenticity of information posted on the social media should be ascertained before reacting to it. Senior citizens should take initiative to make youngsters aware of this fact, he said.

Mr. Shashi Kumar said essential services will not be affected between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. till August 1 when there are restrictions on non-essential movement across the district. Mr. Sonawane said steps are being taken to repair CCTVs, which are installed at the different points in the district, that are affected due to rain.

Some persons who attended the meeting asked officials to take steps to regulate news channels form continuously showing incidents that leads to escalation of communal tension.

Mr. Ray and Mr. Sridhar also spoke.