District administration to allot sites for SWM units

Mangaluru

05 March 2021 10:35 IST

As 118 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada are yet to allocate sites for setting up solid waste management units, the district administration will take up a drive to complete the process of allocation in another 20 days. The drive will also be for identification of sites for construction of houses for the houseless, according to the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting, chaired by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here recently, Dr. Rajendra asked an official from the Survey Department to depute a surveyor each from the office of tahsildars of seven taluks for surveying of government land for setting up solid waste management units and for building houses. “The survey work should be completed in another 15 days,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra said from next month, a monthly programme similar to “Grama Vastavya”, will be conducted in the district for clearance of encroached land. Five villages will be pooled together each month for taking up this drive. They will also identify vacant land for allocating sites to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes families and anganwadis.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumar said during a recent meeting Principal Secretary to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj L.K. Atheeq flagged about 118 gram panchayats that have not yet allocated sites for setting up of solid waste management units.

On the arrangement for protection of cows, Deputy- Director of Animal Husbandary Department Prasanna, said the government can set up a cow shelter at the vacant 100 acres of the department in Koila. Mr. Poojary asked officials to consider 15 acres of government land in Kukke Subrahmanya also.