Distribution of ‘mantrakshate’ from Ayodhya in State between January 1 and 15, says VHP

December 21, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - MANGALURU

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other affiliated units will visit houses across the State between January 1 and 15, 2024, and hand over ‘mantrakshate’ brought from Ayodhya and present the invitation of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22, said VHP Mangaluru Pranta Executive President M.B. Puranik in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Puranik said the VHP has planned to reach out to about 80 lakh Hindu and other families across the State during the period. “We want all to celebrate this momentous occasion in temples in their locality with bhajans, keertans and other religious rituals. The consecration ceremony should be celebrated like a Diwali,” Mr. Puranik said.

Mr. Puranik is among the persons invited to take part in the ceremony in which Prime Minister Narenda Modi will also take part on January 22. Mr. Puranik said with the consecration, the dream of many devout Hindus of seeing Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya in their lifetime is getting realised. Many activists have laid down their lives for the realisation of this dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VHP Mangaluru Pranta Co Convenor Sharan Pumpwell said the VHP and parivar activists will reach out to 8 lakh houses in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts between January 1 and January 15. A mega public contact programme through house visits will be held on January 7. Apart from ‘mantrakshate’ and invitation, the activists will hand over photograph of the Ram temple. Several teams have been formed for this work in which members of other social organisations will also be involved. Bhajan, keertans and religious rituals will be held across 3,000 temples and places of worship in the three districts on January 22.

Every household will be asked to take part in the rituals in temples and also watch visuals of consecration ceremony to be screened on LCD screens. People will be asked to light a minimum of five oil lamps outside their houses on January 22 evening and also perform an ‘arati’, Mr. Pumpwell said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.