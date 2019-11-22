Distribute 1,500 acres of reservedland to landless Dalits, says samiti

The Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has demanded that the 1,500 acres of land reserved for the depressed classes in Udupi district should be distributed to landless Dalits.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, State convener of the samiti Lakshminarayana Nagavara said that the samiti had held conferences at Byndoor, Kundapur and Udupi on this demand.

The then Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa had formed committees to deal with the distribution of land reserved for depressed classes, popularly called “DC Manna Bhoomi”, he said.

But these committees had now been disbanded. If the administration failed to distribute “DC Manna Bhoomi” among landless Dalits, the samiti would launch an agitation on April 1, 2020, he said.

Many persons booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act have been released on bail. This was a matter for concern. False counter cases are being filed when cases under Prevention of Atrocities Act are registered. The district police should take steps to prevent it, he said.

Though Udupi district was known as the hub of education, health and finance, Dalits have so far not been able to run educational, health or financial institutions. The district administration should come up with schemes which would help unleash the entrepreneurial potential of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said.

The government had failed to develop the District Government Hospital here. This was because it had bowed down to lobbying from the private sector. The samiti would launch an agitation for the development of District Government Hospital in January next, he said.

The elected representatives had failed to protect government schools which were closing down in the district. Instead private and English-medium schools were on the rise. This should stop, he said.

The samiti would hold awareness programmes focusing on the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar in all the districts of the State from December 6, 2019 to April 14, 2020, Mr. Nagavara said.

DSS leaders Manjunath Giliyar, Ganesh Nergi, Vasudev Mudur, Raju Bettimane, Sampat Gujjarbettu and Rajashekhar Gulwady were present.