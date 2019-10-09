Dissolve Assembly and hold elections: Amarnath Shetty

Former Minister and JD(S) leader K. Amarnath Shetty has said that the BJP should dissolve the Legislative Assembly and go for an election.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Shetty alleged that the administration and development works in the State have come to a standstill. “There is no government in the State,” he said.

He said that seeking the people’s mandate again is the best option available. The people should vote for any party with a majority. Bringing back a coalition government will lead to instability. He alleged that the State government led by the BJP had failed on all fronts. It had failed to manage flood relief works. Mr. Shetty said the government had not released money to those who lost their houses during the floods.

He said the government had moved to dissolve the managing committees of temples. It would come in the way of managing the temples.

Mohammed Kunhi, out-going president of the district unit of the party, alleged that transfers of officials had become a “business” with the involvement of some politicians.

He said the office of the Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, should be shifted from Mangaluru to Puttur. It would help people of Bantwal, Belthangady, Kadaba, Sullia, and Puttur taluks.

Mr. Kunhi said the JD(S) aimed at winning at least 10 seats in the coming election to Mangaluru City Corporation council. It had two seats in the council whose five-year term ended earlier this year.

He said that he had resigned as the president of the unit on health grounds. Party president H.D. Deve Gowda will appoint a new president to the district unit shortly.