Dispute over land: Labourer suffers burns

MANGALURU

21 August 2021 03:18 IST

The Shankaranayarana police arrested one of the five persons accused of throwing a chemical substance on Venkataramana, 35,a labourer, in Hallihole village of Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on August 17.

The police identified the arrested person as Vijendra Chatra.

Venkataramana, on August 17, was working in the arecanut plantation of Laxminarayana Chatra, who had a civil dispute with five accused over ownership of four acres of plantation area. Though the court had ruled in favour of Laxminarayana, the accused nursed a grudge against him. When he was working in the area, five persons, including Vijendra Chatra assaulted and threw the chemical substance on him. Venkataramana, who suffered burns and also other injuries, was taken to a local hospital.

Complaint filed

On his complaint, the police registered cases against Sushman Chatra, Shailaja Chatra, Greeshma Chatra, Suma Chatra and Vijendra Chatra under provisions of Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and also under provisions of Indian Penal Code. The search was on for other accused persons, who are at large. Kundapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Srikanth K. is investigating the case.