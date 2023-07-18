Dispose of applications from public expeditiously, Udupi DC tells officials

July 18, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari on Tuesday directed officials to dispose of applications from the public as expeditiously as possible so as to resolve problems in a transparent manner as per the rules.

Chairing a review meeting of different departments in the district at the district office complex, Rajatadri, Manipal in Udupi, Ms. Kumari said government officials should remain present during working hours in all offices.

Time-bound disposal of files was the need of the hour, she said, adding officials should respond to public grievances.

She directed officials to identify lands excluded from the deemed forest tag through a joint survey of the Revenue and Forest Departments and separate them from forest land. Thereafter such lands should be provided for construction of buildings for different government departments and other public works.

While there was drinking water scarcity in the district during this summer, the problem waned following good rains. However, officials should start working from now onward to avoid recurrence of such a situation during the next summer. The DC asked officials to take up rainwater harvesting programmes on priority basis.

With the rains giving a fillip to farming activities, the Agriculture Department should ensure timely and adequate supply of seeds as well as fertilizers.

The Horticulture Department should supply enough fungicide and pesticides in cases of fruit-rot and yellow leaf diseases were found in arecanut plantations.

The Mines and Geology Department should ensure no illegal mining takes place in the district, Ms. Kumari said while asking the Forest Department and the regional Coastal Zone Management Authority to take suitable action against construction activities violating the CRZ rules.

Ms. Kumari asked the Forest Department to identify dangerous trees in heavily populated areas and clear them to prevent any untoward incident. The department should also achieve the target set for tree sapling plantation. She asked the minor irrigation department to maintain check/ vented dams in good condition so as to prevent artificial flooding.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Additional DC B.N. Veena and others were present