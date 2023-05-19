Display board at general ticket issuing counter changed to trilingual format after a tweet by railfan in Mangaluru

May 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division quickly responded to a tweet that highlighted the use of only Hindi language description board on a general ticket issuing counter at Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

A railfan captured the picture of the ticket counter at the main entrance of the Central Station that had, “Ticket Ghar” board in Hindi with further description in Hindi only. The tweet said, “Hitherto Mangalureans cribbed about Malayalam imposition at #mangalurucentralstation MAQ. Now, imposition of Hindi at the general ticket window. Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, @GMSRailway, @DRMPalghat, Mangaluru is still in Karnataka where the State language is Kannada.”

While @RailwaySeva immediately responded saying, “For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @DRMPalghat,” @DRMPalghat later said “Advised official concerned to do required action.” By evening @DRMPalghat responded saying, “Replaced with Trilingual board,” and tweeted the picture of the counter that has Kannada board, “Kaydirisada Ticket Counter” followed by Hindi and English descriptions.