Discussion on sustainable development of Mattu Gulla

Mattu Gulla, a special type of brinjal

UDUPI

25 February 2020 01:29 IST

Seminar on Udupi Mallige at Bantakal on Friday

The Manipal Institute of Management (MIM) will, in association with Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), organise a seminar on “Sustainable development and roadmap for the future of Mattu Gulla” on MIM campus in Manipal on February 27.

It would also organise a seminar on “Sustainable development and roadmap for the future of Udupi Jasmine” in association with the Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM) at Bantakal on February 28.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Harish G. Joshi, coordinator, Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, MIM, said that both the Mattu Gulla (brinjal) and Udupi Mallige (jasmine) enjoyed Geographical Indication (GI) certification.

Advertising

Advertising

Even after getting GI tag for their produce, farmers were unable to reap the benefits of the recognition due to several factors, including poor marketing.

Hence, it was necessary to popularise these produces with GI tag so as to create a wide market and double the income of farmers. It was necessary to document the current practices of farming of Mattu Gulla and Udupi Mallige, create awareness about GI and its impact among farmers.

It was necessary to explore market potential and expansion possibilities for these produces and develop strategic plans for their sustainable growth.

Both seminars would discuss various issues related to Mattu Gulla and Udupi Mallige and involve all stakeholders. Mattu Gulla was being grown in about 210 acres of land in Mattu and its surrounding villages and there were 210 growers involved.

There was potential to grow Mattu Gulla in another 140 acres of land which was mostly lying fallow.

The average age of farmers growing Mattu Gulla was 45 to 50. Hence, it was necessary to attract the youth to Mattu Gulla cultivation, which was quiet profitable.

Plans are also being drawn up to check salt water intrusion in land where Mattu Gulla was being grown and discussions would be held with the Minor Irrigation Department in this matter, he said.

“We are also thinking of developing a model farm on Mattu Gulla cultivation on one or 1.5 acres of land where demonstration on its cultivation can be given,” he said. The government was planning to bring Udupi Jasmine cultivators under a Farmer Producers Organisation, Mr. Joshi said.