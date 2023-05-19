ADVERTISEMENT

Disciplinary action being initiated against Puttur DySP in police atrocity case

May 19, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate told The Hindu on Friday, May 19, that the departmental inquiry report had been sent to the police headquarters

The Hindu Bureau

The controversial banner in Puttur mocks former Chief Minister D.V.Sadananda Gowda and Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel for the BJP’s defeat in Puttur Assembly constituency.

Close on the heels of the suspension of Puttur Rural Sub-Inspector Srinath Reddy and constable Harshith on Thursday, May 18, for atrocity on Avinash, a suspect in the derogatory banner case, disciplinary action is being initiated against Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police Veeraiah Hiremath.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate told The Hindu on Friday, May 19, that the departmental inquiry report had been sent to the police headquarters. “Necessary action to initiate disciplinary action against Mr. Hiremath is under process,” he said.

Stating that the incident should not have happened, and the officials concerned exceeded their brief, Dr. Amate said the department reacted quickly by taking action against the erring officers. He denied suggestions from various quarters about political pressure on the police to take stern action in the banner case. “Puttur is a sensitive area, and any small issue could lead to trouble in the region,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether there were any more victims of atrocity, Dr. Amate said Avinash had claimed that another suspect, Guruprasad, was also injured. The investigation on the FIR lodged by Mr. Avinash is being carried out by the DySP of Bantwal. Further details would emerge during the investigation, the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US