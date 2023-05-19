Disciplinary action being initiated against Puttur DySP in police atrocity case

May 19, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Close on the heels of the suspension of Puttur Rural Sub-Inspector Srinath Reddy and constable Harshith on Thursday, May 18, for atrocity on Avinash, a suspect in the derogatory banner case, disciplinary action is being initiated against Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police Veeraiah Hiremath.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate told The Hindu on Friday, May 19, that the departmental inquiry report had been sent to the police headquarters. “Necessary action to initiate disciplinary action against Mr. Hiremath is under process,” he said.

Stating that the incident should not have happened, and the officials concerned exceeded their brief, Dr. Amate said the department reacted quickly by taking action against the erring officers. He denied suggestions from various quarters about political pressure on the police to take stern action in the banner case. “Puttur is a sensitive area, and any small issue could lead to trouble in the region,” he said.

Asked whether there were any more victims of atrocity, Dr. Amate said Avinash had claimed that another suspect, Guruprasad, was also injured. The investigation on the FIR lodged by Mr. Avinash is being carried out by the DySP of Bantwal. Further details would emerge during the investigation, the SP said.

