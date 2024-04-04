Disaster management authority cautions people against heatwave conditions

April 04, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi District Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people to protect themselves against the prevailing heatwave condition on account of increasing temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using umbrellas for protection from sunlight, remaining under shade as far as possible, wearing loose cotton wear particularly light colours etc. should be practised. Deputy Commissioner and authority chairman K. Vidyakumari, in a statement, said people must reduce outdoor activities between noon and 3 p.m. Besides drinking water, they can consume buttermilk and other liquids, including ORS.

She said those affected by the heatwave stroke should immediately be shifted to a cool place while ensuring the person wears minimum clothing. They may be given sponge bath with cold water or ice bags. If the condition did not improve, the person should immediately be shifted to a hospital, Ms. Vidyakumari said.

The authority warned against leaving pet animals and children in parked vehicles under the sun. Change in food habits too could offer protection against the prevailing heat condition. It said people should use less spice in their food. Applying coconut oil or castor oil on the head, sleeping on the floor on a thin cloth, drinking green gram juice etc., could reduce the impact of heat, she said.

For emergencies, people may call toll-free number 1077 or 0820-2574802/2574360.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.