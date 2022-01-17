Disability, smart cards for endosulfan victims in Dakshina Kannda should be issued within a month: DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra directed officials to issue disability and smart cards within a month to all recognised endosulfan victims in the district

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday directed officials to issue disability and smart cards within a month to all recognised endosulfan victims in the district.

Reviewing the welfare measures implemented for 4,432 endosulfan victims identified in Dakshina Kannada, Dr. Rajendra directed the District Disability Welfare Officer to involve multipurpose rehabilitation workers and village rehabilitation workers for a drive to issue disability cards to the disabled persons, including the endosulfan victims.

“Tahsildar should also be involved in this drive. Make village-wise list of endosulfan victims and ensure that all victims get the disability card within a month. If there are problems in getting victims to the office because of their disability, send the technical team to their houses and complete the necessary formalities for issuance of the card,” he said.

When Endo Virodhi Horata Samiti president Sridhar Gowda pointed out at the delay in issuance of smart cards by the Health Department to some victims from Belthangady, Dr. Rajendra expressed his dismay over the delay and directed the Belthangady Taluk Health Officer to complete the process at the earliest. “I do not want to hear any excuses. The process should be completed when I hold the next review meeting on the issue on February 17,” he said.

District Endosulfan Nodal Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said the State Government was paying monthly stipend to 3,606 victims, who have disability of more than 25%. While 2,685 victims, who have disability of more than 60%, are eligible for monthly stipend of ₹4,000, 921 victims, whose disability is between 25 and 60%, are eligible for monthly stipend of ₹2,000.

Dr. Kulal said 3,599 victims are regularly getting the stipend, while seven victims are not getting it because of technical issues. Dr. Rajendra asked District Treasury Officer to resolve the issue at the earliest to ensure prompt payment of monthly stipend.

To a grievance that a vehicle of a daycare centre in Kokkada in Belthangady taluk, which is managed by the district administration, was not picking up six endosulfan-affected physically-challenged children since past four months, Dr. Rajendra directed officials to cancel services of the said vehicle and start a new vehicle from Tuesday. He also directed officials to procure adult diapers for use of victims coming to the day care centre.

When two parents of endosulfan victims and endosulfan activist Peer Mohammed complained about the services at the daycare centre in Koila, which is managed by Seon Ashram, Dr. Rajendra directed District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar and Puttur Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal to inquire into the allegations. “See whether the ashram can be allowed to continue for the remaining six months of its term or change has to made forthwith,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra asked officials to make use of funds available under development schemes for building compound wall and meeting other infrastructure needs of the skill development-cum-day care centre in Ujire.

He said buildings of three more daycare centres in Kaniyoor, Vitla and Panaje were ready and that he was writing to the State Government for grant of maintenance funds for running these centres. Construction of building for the day care centre in Bellare is yet to be taken up, Dr. Rajendra said.

When activist Ravindranath Shanbhag pointed out on the need for nutritious food for endosulfan victims, Dr. Rajendra said he will propose to the Government for issuing “Pusti” food kits to the victims.