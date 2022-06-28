Director-General Shipping sounded for removing oil from ship

The area where the vessel sank is being continuously monitored by Coast Guard ships and aircraft

Indian Coast Guard is in liaison with the Director-General Shipping, the Maritime Administrator of India, for the early employment of a salvour [for salvaging operations] by the owner or Protection and Indemnity Clubs for the early removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from the sunken merchant vessel Princess Miral in Mangaluru, it said here on Monday.

The area around the vessel is being continuously monitored by Coast Guard ships and aircraft and all agencies concerned are kept at short notice to respond to any emergent situation, a release by the State headquarters of the Coast Guard here said.

As the vessel has “grounded” very close to the coast and approach from the seaward is considered challenging, the Coast Guard has been assisting State authorities in preparing for shore line cleanup by conducting training sessions for potential participant.

Mock drills have been conducted on Panambur, Tannirbavi and Ullal beaches in the last three days. As a precautionary measure, inter tidal boom has been laid on the Netravathi river mouth, it said.

After it ran aground on June 21, the ship sank near Batpady, Ullal coast, on June 23. The Coast Guard rescued 15 marine crew from the ship.