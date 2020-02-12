Direct train to link Bengaluru and Karwar

The demand for a superfast dedicated train between Bengaluru and Karwar will become a reality 13 years after resumption of passenger train services between the mainland and the coast via Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

Bowing to demand and pressure from multiple corners, the South Western Railway on Monday announced the introduction of a new train — Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama-Yeshwantpur daily special train on special fare via Subrahmanya Road, Padil, Surathkal and Karwar bypassing Mangaluru.

A few days ago, SWR had proposed to bifurcate the existing combined train Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar overnight express. This met with stiff resistance from coastal people. Just as the residents of Mangaluru were not prepared to part with its services, those in the rest of the coast too did not want bifurcation as it did not reduce journey time. A meeting at the Railway Board at New Delhi last week failed to break the ice, while the one at SWR headquarters in Hubballi on Monday, attended by representatives of coastal passengers’ associations, found a solution.

A notification by SWR dated 10.02.2020 said the date of introduction of the service would be intimated soon. The train will make commercial halts at Chikka Banavara, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Surathkal, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwara, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar and Madgaon. It will have three general class, one 2-Tier and 3-Tier AC each, seven general second class sleeper and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The new service takes 13.45 hours to reach Karwar from Yeshwantpur while the existing services (via Kunigal as well as via Mysuru) take over 17 hours, thus bringing much relief to travellers in Uttara Kannada district. It leaves Yeshwantpur at 6.45 p.m. to reach Karwar at 8.25 a.m. and Vasco at 10.30 a.m. the next day bypassing Mangaluru via Padil bypass off Mangaluru Junction. It leaves Vasco at 4.40 p.m. and Karwar at 8.32 p.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 9 am the next day.

Passenger associations, MP Shobha Karandlaje, Kumta MLA Dinakar K. Shetty and others thanked Railway Ministry, Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, SWR and Konkan Railway for the service and drastically reducing the travel time. They also said one more direct connectivity was established between Bengaluru and Goa with the new train.