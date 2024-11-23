Direct interaction, innovative thinking necessary to survive in AI environment: IISc director

Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Govindan Rangarajan on Saturday expressed the need for young graduates to cherish interaction with people and also be innovative to survive in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the postgraduate convocation address at the 22nd convocation of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Mr. Rangarajan said there were some positive impacts of AI, namely development of a robot in Liverpool which can do experiments in the chemistry laboratory at a much faster pace than a doctorate student. “Though in one way it is nice, in another way it can be seen as a threat to the chemistry PHD student,” he said.

Similarly, AI will have a huge impact on coding. Especially, the entry level coding will be wiped out as AI will do it at a much cheaper and better way than human beings. With AI, chips are being designed at an unimaginable speed and with number of formulations, which is difficult for humans to comprehend.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the social side impact of AI, Mr. Rangarajan said people have lost their ability to interact with other human beings. This is going to have major social impact because people are becoming lonely, even though they are connected.

While asking young graduates to develop higher order skills, the IISc director said it is important to cherish human relations. “I think it’s very important to connect with your family directly, not through WhatsApp, but by talking to them, so that you cherish that relationship. This is what will set us aside from AI,” he said. He also urged youth to be creative and develop their thinking skills in order in survive in the world of AI.

Earlier, former Director General of Naval Systems and Materials, DRDO, Bhujanga Rao Vepakomma called upon gradates to be adaptable for success in life. Asking them to cultivate a growth mindset, Mr. Vepakomma said youth should have passion to continue learning. He also asked them to nurture the skill of collaboration and asked them to be socially responsible.

NITK Director B. Ravi also spoke. As many as 1,076 postgraduates and PHD students received certificates in the ceremony held at the institute between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.