Diocese of Mangaluru gears up for anti-drug campaign

August 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha speaking at a workshop organised by Mangaluru Diocese at the Bishop’s House to prepare trainers for the anti-drug campaign.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha speaking at a workshop organised by Mangaluru Diocese at the Bishop’s House to prepare trainers for the anti-drug campaign. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In preparation for the upcoming anti-drug campaign, the Diocese of Mangaluru organised a workshop at the Bishop’s House here on Saturday, August 12, to equip trainers with the skills required to advocate against drug abuse.

In his introductory remarks, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha stressed upon the importance of the campaign’s mission and the pivotal role of the resource team in shaping a healthier and drug-free community. The Bishop said, “Families with drug-addicted youth are broken. Parents are helpless. We have a few counselling centres. Prevention is better than cure. I need your support to save our families and youth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Scaria, director of the Ecolink Institute of Well-being, shed light on the psychological and physiological aspects of addiction, providing trainers with a foundation to effectively address the issue.

Clara D’Cunha, trustee of TELOCA Rehabilitation Centres highlighted evidence-based strategies for preventing drug abuse and fostering a protective environment for vulnerable individuals.

