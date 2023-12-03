ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh Gundu Rao inspects Netravathi waterfront project works

December 03, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday, December 2, took stock of the ongoing Netravathi Waterfront Promenade works in the City.

He visited the project site along the Netravathi river northern bank from Morgan’s Gate to Mulihithlu and then to Bolara Sea Face. He also spoke to local residents near the project sites. Mr. Rao directed Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to provide shelter to nomadic Shillekyata tribe who were engaged in fishing using coracles.

Mr. Rao said the waterfront project was facing some issues that should have been resolved before finalising the tenders for the works. He asked the district administration and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., to hold discussions with people in possession of certain portion of the land identified for the project and resolve the issue. The Minister also directed MSCL to properly provide connecting roads for the promenade and parking facilities.

Earlier, Mr. Rao visited the Mahakalipadpu twin railway under bridge work site which is part of the four-lane road work between Morgan’s Gate and Jeppinamogaru Cross on NH 66. He said the project was bound to provide hassle-free connectivity between the central business district and areas South of Mangaluru, including Ullal and Talapady.

MLCs Manjunatha Bhandary and K. Harish Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, MSCL Managing Director K. Raju, former legislators J.R. Lobo and Ivan D’Souza and others were present.

Eom

