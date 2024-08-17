GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dinesh Gundu Rao calls meeting of healthcare professionals on August 20

Opinion on what more needs to be done to provide a better working environment for healthcare personnel working at government and other healthcare centres sought

Published - August 17, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday, August 17, that he has called a meeting of representatives of hospitals, medical colleges, house surgeons, and all other stakeholders in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 20, to seek their opinion on what more needs to be done to provide a better working environment for healthcare personnel working at government and other healthcare centres.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, the Minister said the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata has raised an important issue on the safety of house surgeons and doctors. The healthcare professionals cannot work in a fear-filled environment. The government will take necessary action in the interest of healthcare professionals, he said.

Recently, an amendment was made to the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property Act and it is awaiting the assent of the Governor. In this amendment, severe punishment has been proposed also for those who circulate defamatory videos about the personnel on social media. Measures will be taken for strict enforcement of the Act, he said.

The Statewide protest by doctors affected healthcare services, but doctors have ensured that emergency health services are not affected on Saturday, he said.

