Dilraj Alva elected president of DK amateur wrestling association

January 29, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Founded by late M. Lokayya Shetty and associates, the Association has a history of over 50 years

The Hindu Bureau

Social worker and fleet operator Dilraj Alva was elected president of Dakshina Kannada District Amateur Wrestling Association in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Social worker and fleet operator Dilraj Alva was elected president of Dakshina Kannada District Amateur Wrestling Association in its annual meeting on Sunday.

A statement from the association said M. Sureshchandra Shetty was reelected as the honorary president, Prashanth Shetty the general secretary, and Satish Bengre the treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alva said while accepting the new responsibility, there would be many challenges that have to be faced by the new team. Even after 50 years of the association formation, there was need to draw government’s attention towards basic infrastructure, including an auditorium, wrestling podium, guidance for wrestlers, and such other facilities.

The association’s priority would be to provide basic facilities to wrestlers to enable them to win in International events and bring name to the country, he said.

Mr. Alva noted that Dakshina Kannada had sent several wrestlers to national and international events, while several garadi manes (wrestling training institutes) continue to impart training.

The association was formed by former MLA and freedom fighter late M. Lokayya Shetty and his associates. It was inaugurated by wrestler Dara Singh, Mr. Alva noted.

Mangaluru had hosted several national wrestling events.

