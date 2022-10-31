Digvijaya Rathayatra to reach Udupi on November 7

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 31, 2022 00:45 IST

Akhila Bharatiya Santha Samiti’s Digvijaya Ratha Yatra, which is being taken out to publicise the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, will enter Udupi on November 7.

Talking to reporters, Vijay Kodavoor, the General Secretary of Udupi District Digvijaya Ratha Yatra Reception Committee, said the yatra was being held to reach out to devotees across the country who are waiting to see the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It will cover 15,000 km across 27 States. It was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 5.

Mr. Kodavoor said a grand welcome will be accorded for the yatra at Santhekatte Junction on NH 66 at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a stage function. National president of Samiti Shakti Shanthananda Swami and Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha  Swami, who is a trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, will participate in the function.

The yatra will reach Mahalakshmi Temple, Uchila, followed by visits to Ambalapadi, Udyavara, Katapady, Pangala and Kaup. It will then enter Dakshina Kannada. Devotees in about 500 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers will be the part of the Rath Yatra, Mr. Kodavoor added.

