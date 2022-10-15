Digvijaya Mahotsava of Kashi Mutt seer today

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashi Mutt seer Samyameendra Tirtha Swamiji’s Digvijaya Mahotsava will be held in the city on Saturday evening.

Talking to reporters, Jagannath Kamath, hereditary trustee of Venkataramana Temple, said that the Mahotsava is held to symbolically send off swamiji following the latter’s completion of chaturmas at the temple.

Mr. Kamath said that the swamiji will be taken in a procession from the temple at 6 p.m. The procession will pass through Mahamayi Temple Road, Rashtra Kavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai (Navabharath) Circle, Dongarkeri, New Chitra Junction, Basavanagudi, Lower Car Street and culminate at the temple at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 40 cultural and bhajan troupes will be leading the procession. They include Mumbai Dhool group, Huli Vesha troupes, Chande troupes, Nasik band troupes and 29 tableaux. The swamiji will be distributing prasad to devotees en route. To those coming for the event from other parts of the State, the swamiji will offer prasad at Navabharath Circle, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Kamath asked devotees to park their vehicles at Sharada Vidyalaya Grounds, BEM School premises, Government Secondary School Car Street, Chetana School and Balambatta Hall. Devotees should not park their vehicles by the roadside and obstruct the procession, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app