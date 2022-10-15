Digvijaya Mahotsava of Kashi Mutt seer today

Kashi Mutt seer Samyameendra Tirtha Swamiji’s Digvijaya Mahotsava will be held in the city on Saturday evening.

Talking to reporters, Jagannath Kamath, hereditary trustee of Venkataramana Temple, said that the Mahotsava is held to symbolically send off swamiji following the latter’s completion of chaturmas at the temple.

Mr. Kamath said that the swamiji will be taken in a procession from the temple at 6 p.m. The procession will pass through Mahamayi Temple Road, Rashtra Kavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai (Navabharath) Circle, Dongarkeri, New Chitra Junction, Basavanagudi, Lower Car Street and culminate at the temple at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

As many as 40 cultural and bhajan troupes will be leading the procession. They include Mumbai Dhool group, Huli Vesha troupes, Chande troupes, Nasik band troupes and 29 tableaux. The swamiji will be distributing prasad to devotees en route. To those coming for the event from other parts of the State, the swamiji will offer prasad at Navabharath Circle, he said.

Mr. Kamath asked devotees to park their vehicles at Sharada Vidyalaya Grounds, BEM School premises, Government Secondary School Car Street, Chetana School and Balambatta Hall. Devotees should not park their vehicles by the roadside and obstruct the procession, he said.