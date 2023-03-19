Digitally driven change is bringing about ‘silent democratic revolution, democratising of technology in India’: EAM S. Jaishankar

March 19, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 19, Sunday, that digitally driven change is “bringing about a silent democratic revolution and democratising of technology” in India.

He was delivering the 29th leadership lecture of Tonse Anant Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal on the topic ‘India in the Amritkaal’ in Udupi.

“We have created a digital platform which has transformed governance and which has dramatically cut down leakages,” the Minister said.

Outlining the progress and the Union Government’s initiatives in the country in the past decade, he said that poverty came down at an unprecedented rate during this period. “It is not an anecdotal. This is validated by research and studies,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jaishankar said that 800 million people in the country have been getting food support for the past two-and-half years after the pandemic broke out. “And this has been a key factor in dealing with the social consequences of the pandemic.” He said that 415 million people get money in their bank accounts. About one-third of the population in the country are now getting pensions from the government in one or the other form and 30 million houses have been built for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“The national campaigns such as Digital India, Jaljeevan Mission, Swacch Bharat, Start up India, Beti Bachao Beti Padao etc. each of these are actually the national effort today to achieve what is the global goal by the end of this decade,” the Minister said.

“We are at a per capita income of $2,000 actually creating a social welfare society,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said that the socio-economic developments, progress or failure in the domestic front mattered while dealing with international relations. “One can not do averagely at home and then be hugely respected about (on the international level),” he said. “Foreign policy is a reflection of what happens at home and also a driver of what happens at home,” the Minister added.

On shortage of chip designers and engineers

Mr. Jaishankar asked the youth to understand what awaited them in the next 25 years by the time India entered and completed centenary of its Independence. The youth should prepare and position themselves to suit to the “global work place.”

“There will be an integration of technology an the global level and a ‘global tech place’ will be in place. Today there is a shortage of tens and thousands of chip designers and engineers,” he said and added, “The hottest subject today in world politics is not about oil, it is not even about military......It is about chips. Who is making chips. Who is controlling the ability to make chips. Who is doing the high end and who is doing it in big volumes. Some of the economic challenges the world faces today is due to shortage of chips,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that he was confident that India will emerge as the leading power in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. “I am confident that we will move towards becoming a developed nation. Economics, demographics, skills and technology too point out in that direction,” he said.