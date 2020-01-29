Digitalisation eased port and Customs’ operations, says NMPT chairman

Digitalisation of various operations has eased the working of ports and customs, said chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust A.V. Ramana here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the International Customs Day celebrations of the Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate, Mr. Ramana said with facilities such as the auto scanner, RFID and digitalisation, filing documents for various clearances at the port and customs have become minimal. “Business is being made easy and this will boost exports,” he said.

Mr. Ramana said it was important for Customs not only to protest domestic trade but also ensure that exports and imports happen seamlessly.

Former Chief Public Prosecutor of Maharashtra Rohini Salian stressed upon the need for greater interaction between the police and other law enforcement agencies. Interaction will help in exchange of information that will help in taking effective action against terrorist and anti-national forces.

Baswaraj Nalegave, Commissioner, Customs, Mangaluru, and Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner of GST, Mangaluru, also spoke.

Earlier the Customs department presented Samman awards to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anti-Rowdy Squad of Mangaluru South Sub-Division, Director of Ports Captain C. Swamy, Sub Inspector of CISF Rakesh Kumar Mahwar, Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) NMPT Deekshith, and three others in recognition of their services for operations of customs. Letters of commendation were issued to seven Customs personnel.