Diamond fragments worth ₹2.6 crore seized at MIA

February 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, with the help of Central Industrial Security Force personnel, seized diamond capsule fragments worth ₹2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, February 11.

According to sources, the DRI sleuths were tipped off about alleged bid to illegally smuggle diamonds from the airport. Two passengers bound to Dubai from Mangaluru were physically checked and their baggage were screened. Following intensive physical search, two packets of diamond capsule fragments were found from the shoe of one of the passengers.

The diamond fragments were worth ₹2.6 crore. The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI sleuths for further investigation, sources said.