Dialysis unit at Government Wenlock Hospital will have 30 beds, says Deputy Commissioner

KIOCL Limited Chairman and Managing Director T. Saminathan (fourth from right), along with Member of Parliament Nain Kumar Kateel (centre) and Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K.V., handing over funds for the dialysis unit at the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said on Thursday that the dialysis unit at the Government Wenlock Hospital here will be augmented with 15 more beds to make it a 30-bed unit.

He was speaking at a programme organised by KIOCL Limited to grant ₹2 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the company to realise nine projects in Dakshina Kannada during 2022-23.

Dr. Rajendra said that more beds will be added to reduce the waiting period for dialysis.

In addition to ₹50 lakh donated by KIOCL Limited for the dialysis unit at the hospital during the programme on Thursday, the district administration will allot ₹50 lakh to make it a 30-bed unit.

According to Medical Superintendent of the hospital Sadashiva Shanubhog, the unit has 23 dialysis machines with 15 beds.

The funds granted by KIOCL Limited for eight other projects comprised ₹45 lakh for constructing two classrooms at Manikara, Puttur; ₹25 lakh for building two classrooms at Government Pre University College in Kavoor; ₹50 lakh for the purchase of a four-wheeler for Childline 1098, Mangaluru; ₹12 lakh for repair works at ANTMC building at the Wenlock Hospital; ₹4 lakh for Mangala Seva Samithi, Kuthar; ₹4 lakh for buying an X-ray machine for the Community Health Centre, Vamadapadavu, Bantwal; ₹16 lakh for renovation of the counselling hall at the police quarters in Mangaluru and ₹7.5 lakh for Bharati College Gou Shala.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel lauded the contribution of KIOCL Limited to several public projects in Dakshina Kannada and in other parts of the State.

Mr. Kateel said that the company granted funds for building oxygen plants at three government hospitals during COVID-19 crisis. In addition, it has granted an ambulance to the government and contributed kits to poor people during the pandemic. It has also contributed for building infrastructure in schools.

He said that the company has provided employment to several local people.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company T. Saminathan said that the company has been making the best use of its CSR Fund for social causes.