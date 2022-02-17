Dialysis centre inaugurated at Mount Rosary Hospital near Mangaluru

Citizens donated dialysis machines and dental machines

MANGALURU

A dialysis centre with six dialysis machines and the dental department were inaugurated at Mount Rosary Hospital, Alangar, Moodbidri near Mangaluru on February 16.

While philanthropist Walter D’Souza inaugurated the dialysis centre, Moodbidri Urban Development Authority Chairman Meghanath Shetty inaugurated the dental department. Moodbidri Town Municipal Council President Prasad Kumar inaugurated the new completely automated medical laboratory.

The dialysis machines were donated by Sherida Saad Jubran Al Kaabi, Sheikha Sherida Al Kaabi, from Doha, Qatar and Ashley, Benedicta and Henry Andrew D’Souza from Paladka. Dental machines were donated by Praveen Pinto, USA and Pramila Pinto, Canada.