ADVERTISEMENT

Dialogical mode of conflict resolution is the need of the hour: Rajaram Tolpadi

October 05, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Political Science professor of Mangalore University Rajaram Toppadi delivers a special lecture on ‘Gandhian Worldview’ at Manipal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dialogical mode of conflict resolution that has been very well reflected in Mahatma Gandhi’s little book— Hind Swaraj —is the need of the hour, said retired political science professor of Mangalore University Rajaram Tolpadi.

He said: “We are living in a world where dialogue is not possible and hence, the dialogic mode used by Gandhiji in Hind Swaraj becomes a contemporary need.”

Mr. Tolpad was delivering a talk on ‘Gandhian Worldview’ during the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations jointly organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Udupi Rotary Club and UNESCO Peace Chair, at Manipal on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tolpadi recalled that Hind Swaraj adopts the ‘dialogical mode’ in its structure with a conversation between ‘the reader’ and the ‘editor’, addressing uncomfortable questions.

In Hind Swaraj, Gandhiji was trying to envision an alternative to modern civilisation - a civilisation to be built on his notions of satya (truth), ahimsa (non-violence), and swaraj (self-rule). The three notions were his own growing philosophical premises and Gandhiji felt that in such an alternative civilisation, was not just for liberation of India, but for the humankind.

GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange said the spirit of India resides in its ‘pluralism and unity in diversity.’ Progressive thinker Phaniraj explained how Gandhiji moved from ‘God is Truth’ to ‘Truth is God’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US